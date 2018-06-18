Murrieta, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2018) - IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the appointment of Jackie Kimzey as Independent Director to IGEN's Board of Directors.

Jackie Kimzey is a successful CEO, board advisor, strategist and academic. An experienced leader with knowledge and experience in a variety of markets, Kimzey believes the foundation of any company's success is grounded in market and customer facing activities. He acts entrepreneurially in most situations and values execution skills and a culture of trust and accountability in companies he has been a part of.

Kimzey's career began at Mostek, a Dallas based semiconductor manufacturer, where he served in planning and marketing roles. He left Mostek in 1982 to start ProNet with the financial backing of L.J. Sevin. ProNet, a wireless and systems company, grew rapidly in the 80's, completing an IPO in 1987 and the eventual sale of the company in 1997. After the sale in 1997, Kimzey worked on several start-up projects of interest and then joined the venture firm of Sevin Rosen Funds as a General Partner in 1999. There he focused on wireless and software investments, especially software ideas focused on software as a service. His most successful projects, Neoworld, Wayport, Tangoe, Invodo and LIveVault, have all had a common thread; good management and quality advisors and investors.

Since 2007 Kimzey has served on the faculties of Southern Methodist University and The University of Texas at Dallas where he shares his lessons about innovation and new ventures with enthusiastic young entrepreneurs. He served as the Executive Director for the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at UT Dallas and is a frequent speaker and lecturer on the topics of innovation, investment and management.

Over his career, he has served on 18 boards, three of which were public companies. Kimzey continues his work with new ventures and is an active angel investor and advisor.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit http://igen-networks.com and www.NimboTracking.com.

