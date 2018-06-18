SavitzConsulting Develops App for Weight Loss Converting Calories Per Serving to Lbs Per Year

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2018 / Professor Jeff Savitz, who studied at Columbia University, The Wharton School of Business and the University of Manchester in England, and is the CEO of SavitzConsulting has developed formulas for estimating the lbs per year associated with virtually everything we eat and our every activity. For example, in a short year, for the average person cutting out daily consumption of:

A 20 oz sugary soda means a drop of as much as 25 lbs

A chicken Caesar salad, thought to be very healthy, sheds over 50 lbs

Two pieces of pepperoni pizza slices off no less than 60 lbs

A single cheeseburger and fries slashes, you ready? Over 90 lbs!

But,

Walking 3 mph 30 min a day leads to a loss of almost 8% of their weight

Skipping a 1,200-calorie dinner once a week sheds more than 15 lbs

Moving from a daily sandwich wrapped in bread to one wrapped in lettuce drops nearly 20 lbs

Switching from 8 oz of steak to an equal amount of chicken breast a day cuts over 25 lbs!

To help the more than 200 million Americans who are overweight or clinically obese Professor Jeff Savitz has developed a web app available on the Internet, http://y-u-r-fat.com/. The app lets people look up the lbs gained/lost per year that are associated with their consumption of nearly 100,000 foods and beverages and 250 activities.

