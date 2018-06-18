

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering company, said that it is optimizing its financing structure. The company decided to redeem a sum of around 55 million euros from the current high-yield bond (with a coupon of 8 percent), which runs to 2022 and amounts to some 205 million euros.



The sum will be repaid on July 18, 2018. Issued in 2015, the bond was a key element in extending the financing structure's maturity profile at that time. The repayment is being made from cash on hand and will have a positive impact on the financial result fromthe next financial year onward.



Heidelberg noted that it is planning to reduce its financing interest by close to half to around 20 million euros in the medium term. Having recently extended its syndicated credit line for about 320 million euros to 2023, Heidelberg will still have some 700 million euros available to invest in the digital transformation following its planned partial redemption of the high-yield bond.



The repayment on July 18, 2018 will take place by means of a publicly announced early redemption with a redemption value, including redemption premium, of 104 percent.



