Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Appointment of Director

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Director Appointment

18 June 2018 at 15:00

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc (the "Company"), formerly Simian Global plc, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Lo was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 18 June 2018, effective immediately. Mr Lo will serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R, the following disclosures are made:

(1) Details of all directorships held by the director in any other publicly quoted company at any time in the previous five years, indicating whether or not he is still a director:

Current directorships

Billion Wise Investment Limited

Bright Summit Holdings Ltd

Founding Technology International Limited

GVC Holdings Limited

Grand Vision Media Limited

Grand Vision Communications Limited

Grand Vision Media Networks Limited

Grand Vision Technology Shenzhen

Grand Vision Public Relations Services Ltd

Grand Vision Production Ltd

IWT Group Ltd.

IWT Solutions Ltd

Modern King Limited

Robust Metro Limited

Shanghai Grand Vision Media Ltd

Supreme Goal Co. Ltd.

Touristlink International Ltd.

Ying Interactive Marketing Services Limited

Past directorships (within 5 years)

Bombardier International Limited

Braemar Hill Investment Ltd

Kono Insurance Brokers Ltd

Prime Asia Partners Ltd

Scarborough Insurance Brokers Ltd

Wise Visual Holdings Ltd

Wise Visual Surveillance Apps IPR Limited

Wise Visual Technology Ltd

Wise Visual Technology (Beijing) Ltd

(2) any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences:

None

(3) details of any receiverships, compulsory liquidations, creditors voluntary liquidations, administrations, company voluntary arrangements or any composition or arrangement with its creditors generally or any class of its creditors of any company where the director was an executive director at the time of, or within the 12 months preceding, such events:

None

(4) details of any compulsory liquidations, administrations or partnership voluntary arrangements of any partnerships where the director was a partner at the time of, or within the 12 months preceding, such events:

None

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc www.gvmh.co.uk Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145

or info@gvmh.co.uk