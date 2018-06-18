Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Appointment of Director
London, June 18
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Director Appointment
18 June 2018 at 15:00
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc (the "Company"), formerly Simian Global plc, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Lo was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 18 June 2018, effective immediately. Mr Lo will serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R, the following disclosures are made:
(1) Details of all directorships held by the director in any other publicly quoted company at any time in the previous five years, indicating whether or not he is still a director:
Current directorships
Billion Wise Investment Limited
Bright Summit Holdings Ltd
Founding Technology International Limited
GVC Holdings Limited
Grand Vision Media Limited
Grand Vision Communications Limited
Grand Vision Media Networks Limited
Grand Vision Technology Shenzhen
Grand Vision Public Relations Services Ltd
Grand Vision Production Ltd
IWT Group Ltd.
IWT Solutions Ltd
Modern King Limited
Robust Metro Limited
Shanghai Grand Vision Media Ltd
Supreme Goal Co. Ltd.
Touristlink International Ltd.
Ying Interactive Marketing Services Limited
Past directorships (within 5 years)
Bombardier International Limited
Braemar Hill Investment Ltd
Kono Insurance Brokers Ltd
Prime Asia Partners Ltd
Scarborough Insurance Brokers Ltd
Wise Visual Holdings Ltd
Wise Visual Surveillance Apps IPR Limited
Wise Visual Technology Ltd
Wise Visual Technology (Beijing) Ltd
(2) any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences:
None
(3) details of any receiverships, compulsory liquidations, creditors voluntary liquidations, administrations, company voluntary arrangements or any composition or arrangement with its creditors generally or any class of its creditors of any company where the director was an executive director at the time of, or within the 12 months preceding, such events:
None
(4) details of any compulsory liquidations, administrations or partnership voluntary arrangements of any partnerships where the director was a partner at the time of, or within the 12 months preceding, such events:
None
For more information:
|Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
|www.gvmh.co.uk
|Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, Director
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
|Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
|Jon Isaacs or Nick Michaels
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com