

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) announced the company and CRITICAL Software have reached an agreement to form a joint venture entitled Critical TechWorks, which will be bringing its expertise to bear in vehicle connectivity, cloud-based IT solutions and the digitalisation of corporate processes. The joint venture seeks to initiate interdisciplinary collaboration both in the customer-relevant fields of infotainment and digital service.



The BMW Group said, by creating the joint venture, it is further moving along its transformation into a mobility tech company as part of its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX