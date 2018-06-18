Strategy Execution Appoints Christoffer Ellehuus as Chief Executive Officer

ARLINGTON, Virginia, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategy Execution, the global leader in organizational training addressing the inherently volatile and complex business environment, has appointed Christoffer Ellehuus as chief executive officer.

Ellehuus joins Strategy Execution from CEB, now Gartner, where he was most recently market leader and head of sales for Gartner's Talent Management Practice business.

"Strategy Execution is focused on bringing innovative, compelling content and learning experiences to our clients and students," said Andrew Huddart, chief executive officer of TwentyEighty, Strategy Execution's parent company. "Christoffer's strong domain expertise in product management and sales leadership on a global scale, in addition to his experience in the human capital services and technology space, make him a natural choice to lead Strategy Execution."

Prior to his most recent role, Ellehuus held various executive roles at CEB, now Gartner, including head of new product development, and head of sales and global practice leader, talent management practice. During his tenure at the company, he was a key leader and architect behind CEB's, now Gartner's, growth in the human capital terrain having launched and grown businesses organically in addition to leading the integration of acquired HR technology companies.

"Strategy Execution is an exciting company with a bright future," said Ellehuus. "The strong partnership with Duke Corporate Education that produces the Adaptive Strategic Execution Program helps project leaders at all levels better adapt to the complexities of their environments and markets in order to drive business success. The company's ongoing digital transformation provides students a modern and interactive experience that offers learners access to world class course content from anywhere."

"I strongly believe in Strategy Execution's vision," Ellehuus continued, "and I'm excited to lead and support our talented team while continuing to empower our customers with a best-in-class learning experience."

In addition to its partnership with Duke Corporate Education, Strategy Execution will continue to work closely with its partner, The George Washington University, to deliver professional training courses that achieve the highest standard of academic excellence.

