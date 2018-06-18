Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest website performance assessment study on the media industry. A leading online news publishing company wanted to improve customer engagement by catering to their needs and preferences.

According to the online news publishing industry experts at Quantzig,"It is necessary to assess the performance of the website and offer better quality content to boost engagements."

Online newspapers are digital versions of a publication, either in the form of a printed periodical or stand-alone online news. The influence of the digital age has affected the media and entertainment industry to great extent. The end-users of today desire reading the online news; thereby, spurring the demand for such services.

The website performance assessment solution helped the client to analyze their competitors' websites to gain valuable insights into their strengths, weakness, and strategies. The client was also able to improve the overall user experience by boosting and identifying pages with lower engagements.

This website performance assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain detailed insights into end-user behavior

Enhance the quality of content displayed on their online channel

This website performance assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the strengths and weaknesses of their websites

Measuring the web metrics to determine the impact of the webpage

