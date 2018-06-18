AKQA Announces Future Lions 2018 Winners

CANNES, France, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global award encourages new generation to Create Tomorrow

AKQA announced the winners of Future Lions, the official student awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Future Lions attracted more than 2,290 participants from 386 schools across 55 countries, making it the most successful year to date.

The five winning ideas and teams are:

Hush for Apple ?Team: Junggle Kim, Chaeyeong Seo, and Cristina Marquez Barreto?

School: Miami Ad School Hamburg; Miami Ad School Miami

TrashScan for Google and Conversation International ?Team: Emily Alek and Jingpo Li?

School: Syracuse University, United States

Truth Detector for Facebook ?Team: Felipe Latgé, Davi Correia, André Pico, and Bruno Buhr?

School: ESPM, Rio de Janeiro; Miami Ad School, Rio de Janeiro

Tittut for IKEA ?Team: Yerin Kim, Woo Jae Yoon, and Hyei Min Park?

School: School of Visual Arts, United States

Financed by the Sun for Nationwide? Team: Alexandre Oliveira, and João Muri, ?

School: Miami Ad School, Rio de Janeiro

Berghs School of Communication is named Future Lions School of the Year, having received more shortlisted finalists than any other school. This is the fifth year in a row that Berghs has won this recognition.

Each winning team and Berghs School of Communications were awarded with the Future Lions trophy on stage in the Debussy Theatre at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes. The ceremony was hosted by AKQA Group Creative Director Michelle Lassman and AKQA Head of Technology Jo Hickson.

Michelle Lassman said: "The new generation of talent has unprecedented power to shape the future, as this year's Future Lions winners demonstrate. These students boldly showcased inspirational and innovative thinking with ideas that have a positive impact on our world."

Jo Hickson said: "Future Lions encourages students to embrace new technology and choose the most exhilarating and distinctive path for brands. This year's winning ideas rose to the challenge by applying technology with creativity to create a positive impact in the world."

Snap Inc., and global youth empowerment organisation, MiSK Foundation were the official partners of Future Lions 2018.

Now in its 13th year, Future Lions continues its global reach with the next generation, and has launched the careers of many of the world's celebrated creatives. Almost all Future Lions winners are now employed by many of the worlds most respected creative organisations. This year's theme encouraged those to create tomorrow and explore recent advances in technology.

To learn more about the 2018 Future Lions winners, please visit: futurelions.com

NOTE: Images and assets are available here: https://wdrv.it/2f8390506

About AKQA:

Founded by CEO Ajaz Ahmed in 1994, AKQA is renowned as a global design and innovation agency. Honours include over twenty Agency of the Year awards, twice leading Design Week's most awarded table and winning the Queen's Award for Enterprise Innovation, the highest recognition for businesses in the UK. AKQA employs around 2,100 professionals in 23 studios. In March 2018 AKQA was positioned highest for its ability to execute in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner's 2018 independent evaluation that compares business transformation capabilities across consulting firms, agencies and systems integrators. AKQA announced in June 2018, a pioneering alliance with architecture and interior design practice Universal Design Studio and industrial design consultancy Map Project Office, in a move that redefines the concept of a 21st century design group http://www.akqa.com

About the 65th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity:

The International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions, is the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications. Founded in 1954, Cannes Lions is an 8-day programme of creative inspiration, celebration, education and networking. Over 15,000 delegates from around 100 countries attend the Festival, making it the only truly global meeting place for branded communications professionals to connect, share and discover. The most coveted creative accolades, The Lions, are also judged and presented at the Festival. Over 40,000 submissions from 23 categories are put through rigorous and impartial assessment by respected industry representatives, showcased in onsite exhibitions and screenings before being awarded during a number of ceremonies. Recognising and catering to specialisations within the industry, part of the Festival content and associated categories are also channelled into streams.

