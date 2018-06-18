

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear an Apple Inc. (AAPL) appeal challenging the propriety of a lawsuit brought by consumers who allege that the company illegally monopolized the sale of iPhone apps.



The justices said they would review a lower-court ruling that said consumers had legal standing to proceed with their claims. Oral arguments will take place during the court's next term, which begins in October.



The case, Apple v. Pepper, centers on allegations that consumers pay artificially high prices for iPhone apps because Apple maintains an exclusive marketplace for their sale and charges a 30% commission to app developers. If developers could sell directly to iPhone users and eliminate Apple as the middleman, prices would be lower, the plaintiffs allege in their proposed class-action lawsuit.



Apple denies that it has engaged in anticompetitive conduct and says app developers, not the company, set the prices for apps sold in the iPhone maker's App Store.



