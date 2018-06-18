sprite-preloader
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, June 18

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 May 2018 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://resources.mitongroup.com/srp/lit/m5AKDm/Fact-Sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-Ordinary-Shares_31-05-2018.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary

18 June 2018

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


