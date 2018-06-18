The inverter manufacturer alleges that its patented DC optimized inverter technology has been infringed on in the German market. SolarEdge says that Huawei's residential inverters use an architecture which violates its patents.Global supplier of power electronics and smart energy solutions SolarEdge made an announcement that is has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Düsseldorf GmbH, and Wattkraft Solar GmbH. The lawsuit was filed to the Regional Court of Mannheim, asserting the use of patented technology from SolarEdge's DC optimized ...

