Investment management company European Wealth Group (EWG) on Monday appointed Jonathan Freeman to its board as a non-executive director. Freeman has over 25 years of experience in financial services and possesses a "strong track record" in strategic development and corporate finance within the corporate finance and fund management sectors, according to the AIM-traded company. Currently, the non-executive chairman of PhotonStar LED Group, the senior independent director of Futura Medical and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...