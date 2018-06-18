

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thirty-eight percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the United States today, marking the highest satisfaction rate since September 2005, according to a Gallup poll.



The rise in satisfaction over the past two months comes amid a spate of positive economic news -- including the shrinking of the unemployment rate to levels last seen in 2000 and the continuation of an economic expansion that is now the second longest on record.



Other prominent national news stories that have positively impacted the voters' opinion about the government include independent counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion; President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal; and his negotiations with North Korea that culminated in his historical summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



The satisfaction rate, which Gallup has measured at least monthly since 2001, has now topped 35 percent three times this year, including in two successive months. This kind of a satisfaction level was reached only three times in the previous 12 years.



Satisfaction with the nation is now back to the historical average of 37 percent for this trend, which was first measured in 1979, but is far below the majority levels reached in the economic boom times of the mid-1980s and late 1990s.



With the economic calamities that started in 2007, satisfaction with the way things are going in the United States had descended into single digits in two 2008 polls and has subsequently stayed mostly below 30 percent.



It may be noted that satisfaction rises among Republicans and independents, and not among Democrats.



