

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump Junior's estranged wife Vanessa has wished her ex husband a happy Father's Day as he celebrated with their five children on Sunday.



This year marked Trump Jr.'s first Father's Day as a single dad after he split with Vanessa in March, when she filed for divorce.



The couple had five children - Kai Madison, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, who turned 4 on Saturday - in 12 years of marriage.



Vanessa posted a photograph of the President's eldest son smiling with their five children together, with the caption: 'Happy Father's Day times 5 @DonaldJTrumpJR.' 'Hope you had an incredible day with our kiddies.'



On his Twitter page, the 40-year-old businessman shared funny photos of what happened when he attempted to get his kids to pose for a family photo.



'It started off all nice and friendly then the bottom fell out!!! Only my little monsters will turn a great fam pic into a wrestling match,' he tweeted. Trump Jr. added that he and his children had 'an awesome Father's Day.



The father of five displayed the five homemade cards his children made for him on Instagram, which read 'Dad, you're the best,' 'number 1 dad' and the 'best dad ever!'



In a statement after deciding to separate, the pair said they would always have tremendous respect for each other and their families. 'We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.'



Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. did not forget his dad on Father's Day.



He wished President Trump a Happy Father's Day on Instagram with some never-seen-before pictures, including one that shows Trump Jr. embracing his dad.



