Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announced it entered into an agreement with Hangzhou NationalChip Science and Technology Co., Ltd, a leading innovator and developer of SoCs (system-on-chip), to use Inside Secure's Secure Provisioning Solution to build robust security into its products during the chip manufacturing process.

Secure provisioning is recognized as a crucial, foundational security building block across diverse markets including automotive, entertainment, IoT, mobile and TV. Securing devices or end products can be worthless if their identities and cryptographic keys have been compromised during manufacturing.

Widely-publicized attacks have targeted provisioning because they can affect large numbers of devices and are difficult to detect. Chipmakers and device manufacturers see the potential for new revenue sources by offering secure provisioning to their customers, leveraging technology solutions that are more robust and more cost-effective than traditional secure manufacturing locations.

Inside Secure's Secure Provisioning Solution is independent from the manufacturing process, the supply chain and the chip architecture. SoCs and devices can be provisioned with sensitive assets, including unique authentication keys for any required security level throughout the lifecycle of the product. The company's Secure Provisioning Solution has strong traction in the market, selected by multiple customers who now provide a high-level of protection without needing to create a new infrastructure for provisioning.

Inside Secure is a recognized leader in provisioning services and secure silicon IP. The company's Secure Provisioning Solution offers secure provisioning in a variety of formats, including product/appliance, hosted service, and hybrid models, allowing customers to trade off upfront costs versus recurring costs. The solution allows deployment at all stages of a device lifecycle, including chip manufacturing, device manufacturing and in the field.

"We have a long history working with Inside Secure on many successful projects for very important customers," said Patrick Dou, vice president at NationalChip. "We have chosen to work with Inside Secure again using their provisioning solution because it allows us to provide a very strong level of security to our customers while also giving us with full life cycle management and real-time authenticated software updates."

About Hangzhou NationalChip Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded and headquartered in Hangzhou, an "innovative, invigorated, interconnected and inclusive" city, NationalChip focuses on IC design and system solution development in the fields of digital television, home multimedia as well as artificial intelligence. NationalChip has successfully developed and deployed digital TV related chip products all over the world and has become one of the world's leading set-top box chip suppliers. Meanwhile, NationalChip has pioneered the IoT oriented AI chip products based on proprietary neural network processor architecture with own instruction set and compiler as core technologies to further cultivate in the new frontier of artificial intelligence.

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

