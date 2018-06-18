

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC ('the Company')



RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 18 June 2018 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.



Resolutions 1 to 11 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 12 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:



Resolution 12: To authorise the Directors to allot either new shares or shares held in treasury for cash, disapplying pre-emption rights.



Resolution 13: To authorise the Directors pursuant to section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases of up to 14.99% of the Company's own Ordinary shares.



Resolution 14: To allow the Company to call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days notice.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received up to 48 business hours before the time of the Meeting by the Company's registrar, Computershare, are set out below:



+------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ | | | | | | |For, or at| | | | | | | | |discretion| | | | |Discretion|Discretion| | | of| | | | | of| of Third| | Total| Chairman| | | | For| Chairman| Parties| Against| Votes| (% of|Abstention| | | (no. of| (no. of| (no. of| (no. of| (no. of| Total| (no. of| |Resolution | votes)| votes)| votes)| votes)| votes)| Votes)| votes)| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |1. To | | | | | | | | |receive and | | | | | | | | |adopt the | | | | | | | | |reports of | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |directors | | | | | | | | |and auditors| | | | | | | | |and the | | | | | | | | |Company's | | | | | | | | |accounts |20,867,690| 27,980| 602| 64,280|20,960,552| 99.69| 9,949| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |2. To | | | | | | | | |declare a | | | | | | | | |final | | | | | | | | |dividend |20,884,916| 27,980| 602| 51,665|20,965,163| 99.75| 5,339| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |3. To re- | | | | | | | | |elect J. | | | | | | | | |Tigue as a | | | | | | | | |director |19,039,902| 32,126| 602|1,873,897|20,946,527| 91.05| 23,973| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |4. To re- | | | | | | | | |elect | | | | | | | | |S.Pajarola | | | | | | | | |as a | | | | | | | | |director |20,685,201| 32,126| 602| 134,387|20,852,316| 99.36| 118,186| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |5. To re- | | | | | | | | |elect | | | | | | | | |L.Riches as | | | | | | | | |a director |20,781,674| 32,126| 602| 123,917|20,938,319| 99.41| 32,182| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |6. To re- | | | | | | | | |elect A. | | | | | | | | |Pomfret as a| | | | | | | | |director |18,927,990| 32,126| 602|1,976,912|20,937,630| 90.56| 32,871| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |7. To elect | | | | | | | | |A . Bruce as| | | | | | | | |a director |20,795,608| 37,126| 602| 94,623|20,927,959| 99.55| 42,543| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |8. To re- | | | | | | | | |appoint the | | | | | | | | |auditors |17,894,395| 27,980| 602|3,008,228|20,931,205| 85.63| 39,296| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |9. To fix | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |remuneration| | | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | | | |auditors |20,801,786| 27,980| 602| 106,768|20,937,136| 99.49| 33,364| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |10. To | | | | | | | | |approve the | | | | | | | | |Remuneration| | | | | | | | |Report |20,531,071| 27,980| 602| 215,883|20,775,536| 98.96| 194,966| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |11. To give | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |directors | | | | | | | | |authority to| | | | | | | | |allot shares|20,732,835| 28,009| 602| 106,959|20,868,405| 99.49| 102,097| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |12. To | | | | | | | | |disapply | | | | | | | | |pre-emption | | | | | | | | |rights |20,529,051| 31,286| 602| 228,088|20,789,027| 98.90| 181,475| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |13. To | | | | | | | | |authorise | | | | | | | | |the Company | | | | | | | | |to purchase | | | | | | | | |its own | | | | | | | | |shares |20,760,409| 31,286| 602| 63,816|20,856,113| 99.69| 114,389| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+ |14. To call | | | | | | | | |a General | | | | | | | | |Meeting with| | | | | | | | |not less | | | | | | | | |than 14 days| | | | | | | | |notice |20,415,882| 31,286| 602| 488,948|20,936,718| 97.66| 33,784| +------------+----------+----------+----------+---------+----------+----------+----------+



Copies of resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2018 concerning items other than ordinary business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



