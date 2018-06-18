New HireRight Global platform provides global visibility and a consistent user experience worldwide

HireRight, a leading provider of global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, today announced the launch of HireRight Global, the industry's first truly global background screening solution. Built upon a newly enhanced, state-of-the-art technology platform and fulfilled by follow-the-sun operations and support teams, HireRight Global provides a screening program that is consistent around the world yet tailored to reflect local cultures and languages.

"With the increasingly global workforce, it is more and more common that a job candidate was born, educated or has worked in various parts of the world," said Jurgen Leijdekker, CEO at HireRight. "Conducting background checks can be particularly challenging for employers demanding global consistency and visibility while seeking to adhere to local laws, languages and customs for their candidates around the world. HireRight Global offers the only single global solution in the background screening industry and streamlines the process for both employers and their candidates, allowing companies to quickly hire the most qualified applicants."

With the HireRight Global platform, employers can quickly and confidently screen their full candidate pool and workforce, and mitigate the risk that comes with bringing on new talent. Comprehensive information security and compliance functionality safeguard our clients' people, brand and reputation while protecting each candidate's privacy. Clients worldwide will benefit from innovation that brings together a range of new and enhanced global background screening services including:

A single, consistent recruiter interface that streamlines the entire background screen order process; supported by clear, straightforward reporting and analytics to monitor and track activity, all supplemented by the most extensive range of recruiting software integrations in the industry.

Seamless integration of HireRight's award-winning, mobile-optimized Applicant Center, featuring support in 22 languages with fully-localized experiences and workflows, and incorporating the latest mobile technology enabling a personalized screening experience for every candidate and reducing turnaround time and time-to-hire.

