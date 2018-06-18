Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Echo Investment / Key word(s): Conference Echo Investment at the European Spring Midcap Event in Paris 18-Jun-2018 / 17:30 CET/CEST *Warsaw, 18 June 2018* *Echo Investment at the European Spring Midcap Event in Paris* *Echo Investment - the largest Polish real estate developer operating in the residential, office and retail sectors - will participate in the European Spring Midcap Event investment conference organized in the capital of France on July 27th and 28th.* Investors and analysts will be able to meet Nicklas Lindberg, the CEO of Echo Investment and Maciej Drozd, the vice president for financial affairs. "We care for good relations with the capital market and we constantly expand our presence and recognisability. Last year we held 164 meetings with investors, potential investors and stock market analysts in cities including New York, London, Frankfurt, Vienna and Warsaw. Our presence at the European Spring Midcap Event in Paris is another step in our strategy of building the recognisability of our company," says *Nicklas Lindberg*, the CEO of Echo Investment. *Echo Investment* is the largest developer operating in Poland in terms of the number and area of projects implemented. The company has more than 1 mln sqm of residential, office and retail space under construction or preparation. Since 2016 the company has been consistently implementing its Strategy of Profitable Growth. According to its assumptions, Echo Investment exclusively conducts property development activities, focuses on the largest cities in Poland and strives to maintain its dominant position in each of the three sectors it operates in. The company assumes close cooperation with a group of reliable and trustworthy partners. The distinguishing feature of Echo Investment involves multifunctional, city-forming projects that complement the urban fibre in a balanced way. The purchase of large plots enables the company to negotiate very attractive land prices, and the implementation of such projects optimizes the company's strength and resources. The company's flagship project complementing the city fibre is Browary Warszawskie which is under construction in the heart of the fastest developing district of Warsaw. The company is preparing more comprehensive projects in Warsaw, Kraków, Lódz and Wroclaw. Since 1996 it has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. It has already completed nearly 140 projects with a total area of almost 1,400,000 sqm in dozens of Polish cities and towns. Since 2015 Echo Investment's main shareholder is a consortium of the funds: PIMCO, Oaktree and Griffin Real Estate. www.echo.com.pl [1] *For more information please contact:* *Pawel Slupski,* PR Coordinator, Echo Investment, mobile +48 664 900 702, pawel.slupski@echo.com.pl Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 696321 18-Jun-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=85da3c9f041cb092e5784596dcfe6813&application_id=696321&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 18, 2018 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)