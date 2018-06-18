INGENICO GROUP: Result of the option to receive the 2017 dividend payment in shares

Press Release

Paris, June 18th, 2018

Ingenico Group shareholders meeting held on May 16, 2018 in Paris, has approved the proposed dividend, related to the 2017 fiscal year, of 1.60 euro per share and has decided to offer each shareholder the possibility to receive the dividend in cash or in shares.

The option period was open from May 23, 2018 to June 11, 2018 included. At the end of the option period, the shareholders who have elected to receive the payment of the dividend in shares represented 50.36% of the shares entitled to dividends.

781.413 new shares will be issued on June 21, 2018 representing 1.25% of the share capital of the Company as of today (i.e., €62,363,114 divided into 62,363,114 shares at par value of €1 each).

The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on June 21, 2018. The shares will carry dividend rights as from January 1, 2018 and will be fully assimilated to existing shares.

For shareholders who did not opt for a dividend payment in shares, the dividend shall be paid in cash also on June 21, 2018.

