Planet Hollywood Hotels: Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts Announces Partnership With Eminence Organics, World Leader in Skin Care

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Hollywood Resorts is excited to announce their partnership with Eminence Organic spa products for their new resorts opening in Costa Rica and Cancun. The award-winning Eminence Organic Skin Care (https://eminenceorganics.com/us), a premier manufacturer of a comprehensive skin care line made with organic and vegan products, is a favorite skincare line among celebrities. Now, vacationers can get the star treatment at the all-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica).

With Eminence Organics' commitment to the environment (https://eminenceorganics.com/us/green-company) and popularity amongst Hollywood A-listers and makeup artists, it is a natural fit for iconic lifestyle brand Planet Hollywood to feature the skincare line at the PH Spa & Beauty Bar in Costa Rica. Guests will look and feel red-carpet-ready under the care of professional staff with a luxurious body treatment, facial, massage or dip in the hydrotherapy pool.

"We love the quality and results of the Eminence Organic skin care line and can't wait for our guests to experience our custom treatments," said Daniel Ilias, Program Director for Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, adding, "Our beachfront Costa Rican resort is surrounded by nature, features an impressive fitness facility and program, offers an all inclusive healthy choices menu and has a state-of-the-art spa, making it the ideal retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation."

Visit the PH Spa (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/ph-spa) and Vacation Like a Star (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/vacation-like-a-star)at the much-anticipated opening of all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Costa Rica this Fall. Take advantage of the benefits of an ultimate beachfront locale with over 50% off and a $500 resort credit (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/500-resort-credit)on bookings made for a limited time. This web-exclusive deal will make it a breeze for guests to experience a Hollywood inspired-vacation.

To book your Planet Hollywood vacation, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com

About Eminence Organics Skin Care

An award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products in the natural and organic skin care industry, Eminence Organic Skin Care is sold in leading salons and spas in more than 50 countries around the world. Eminence melds herbal craftsmanship and innovation, skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked fresh ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic skin care that is good for the earth as well as good for the skin. Eminence - a Certified B Corporation - displays its commitment to the environment by harnessing wind and solar power energy to produce products in the laboratory, using recyclable packaging printed with vegetable-based inks and committing to planting a tree for every product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com (http://www.eminenceorganics.com/) for more information.

About Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

Located in the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica will offer guests a fashionable all-inclusive vacation, surrounded by natural wonders, cultural richness and only-here experiences to explore. Boasting five-star accommodations and amenities, the resort features 294 luxury suites, eight different venues for wining and dining, PUMPED fitness center (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/ph-spa), PH Spa, two serene swimming pools and a splash zone. From the authentic Hollywood memorabilia located throughout the resort to the locals and staff that teach the language of Pura Vida, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica strikes the perfect balance between the Planet Hollywood lifestyle and that of one of the most peaceful and bio-diverse countries in the world. For more information, please visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica).

