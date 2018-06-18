sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,298 Euro		+0,007
+2,41 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.06.2018 | 18:07
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 18

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:18 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):118,766
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.1500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.0307

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,176,886 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,176,886 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
53026.1516:29:26London Stock Exchange
539926.1516:29:21London Stock Exchange
131726.1516:24:46London Stock Exchange
171326.1516:24:33London Stock Exchange
314826.1516:21:23London Stock Exchange
190826.1016:17:08London Stock Exchange
110126.1016:16:56London Stock Exchange
344926.1016:16:56London Stock Exchange
1826.1516:16:28London Stock Exchange
292826.1516:16:28London Stock Exchange
295026.0016:07:36London Stock Exchange
336926.0016:01:18London Stock Exchange
203226.0016:01:18London Stock Exchange
504626.0016:00:50London Stock Exchange
311626.0016:00:41London Stock Exchange
212126.0515:30:46London Stock Exchange
111426.0515:30:37London Stock Exchange
331026.0515:30:37London Stock Exchange
71126.1515:30:16London Stock Exchange
95526.1515:30:16London Stock Exchange
708526.1515:30:15London Stock Exchange
428926.1515:30:15London Stock Exchange
293226.0514:51:27London Stock Exchange
1124426.0514:49:30London Stock Exchange
354926.0014:07:28London Stock Exchange
292326.0013:12:37London Stock Exchange
276926.0013:07:23London Stock Exchange
331426.0012:02:08London Stock Exchange
140326.0011:56:24London Stock Exchange
1706526.0011:56:24London Stock Exchange
11725.9011:25:05London Stock Exchange
325125.9011:23:40London Stock Exchange
325425.9009:11:56London Stock Exchange
274225.9009:00:50London Stock Exchange
333225.9008:49:22London Stock Exchange
326225.7008:26:11London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire