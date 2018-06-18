Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 18 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 118,766 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.1500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.0307

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,176,886 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,176,886 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 530 26.15 16:29:26 London Stock Exchange 5399 26.15 16:29:21 London Stock Exchange 1317 26.15 16:24:46 London Stock Exchange 1713 26.15 16:24:33 London Stock Exchange 3148 26.15 16:21:23 London Stock Exchange 1908 26.10 16:17:08 London Stock Exchange 1101 26.10 16:16:56 London Stock Exchange 3449 26.10 16:16:56 London Stock Exchange 18 26.15 16:16:28 London Stock Exchange 2928 26.15 16:16:28 London Stock Exchange 2950 26.00 16:07:36 London Stock Exchange 3369 26.00 16:01:18 London Stock Exchange 2032 26.00 16:01:18 London Stock Exchange 5046 26.00 16:00:50 London Stock Exchange 3116 26.00 16:00:41 London Stock Exchange 2121 26.05 15:30:46 London Stock Exchange 1114 26.05 15:30:37 London Stock Exchange 3310 26.05 15:30:37 London Stock Exchange 711 26.15 15:30:16 London Stock Exchange 955 26.15 15:30:16 London Stock Exchange 7085 26.15 15:30:15 London Stock Exchange 4289 26.15 15:30:15 London Stock Exchange 2932 26.05 14:51:27 London Stock Exchange 11244 26.05 14:49:30 London Stock Exchange 3549 26.00 14:07:28 London Stock Exchange 2923 26.00 13:12:37 London Stock Exchange 2769 26.00 13:07:23 London Stock Exchange 3314 26.00 12:02:08 London Stock Exchange 1403 26.00 11:56:24 London Stock Exchange 17065 26.00 11:56:24 London Stock Exchange 117 25.90 11:25:05 London Stock Exchange 3251 25.90 11:23:40 London Stock Exchange 3254 25.90 09:11:56 London Stock Exchange 2742 25.90 09:00:50 London Stock Exchange 3332 25.90 08:49:22 London Stock Exchange 3262 25.70 08:26:11 London Stock Exchange

