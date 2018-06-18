Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Expansion CEVA appoints Niels Weithe to head up global eCommerce business 2018-06-18 / 17:37 *CEVA appoints Niels Weithe to head up global eCommerce business* Baar, Switzerland , 18 June, 2018 - CEVA Logistics, one of the world's largest supply chain management companies, has appointed Niels Weithe to the newly created position of Global head of eCommerce. He will be based in Germany and will report directly to Chief Operating Officer of Contract Logistics, Brett Bissell. He joins CEVA from Arvato where he was President of its consumer products division and led the team which built up Europe's leading eCommerce service company. He brings more than 25 years' experience of this fast-growing market segment to his new role and will assist CEVA in expanding its B2C solution based on its strong and established global network. His extensive knowledge of supply chain services across IT, Hi-tech and consumer products combined with his creative thinking and entrepreneurial skills will be invaluable as CEVA moves to further grow its eCommerce business. "Niels' knowledge and expertise in this field will enable us to extend that all important B2C solution on top of our existing B2B capabilities and then enable us to fully support an omni-channel ecosystem for our clients wherever they are based. We warmly welcome him to our team", says Brett Bissell. *-Ends- * *For more information contact:* Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk T: +44 (0)208 941 5381 *CEVA - Making business flow* CEVA Logistics, a leading global asset-light supply chain management company, designs and implements industry leading solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Approximately 56,000 employees in more than 160 countries are dedicated to delivering effective and robust supply-chain solutions across a variety of sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services across its integrated network. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.

June 18, 2018 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)