

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets declined throughout Monday's trading session and ended the day solidly in negative territory. Concerns over a trade war between the U.S. and China continued to weigh on investor sentiment at the start of the new trading week.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods last Friday, leading China to announce plans to impose tariffs on 545 products imported from the U.S.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership is also under threat over migrant issues, prompting concerns the collapse of a fragile coalition could lead to a Europe-wide break up.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.95 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.09 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.94 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.36 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.93 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.03 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.42 percent.



In Frankfurt, Evotec advanced 2.85 percent after it signed a transaction agreement to integrate Sanofi's infectious disease unit into its organization. In Paris, cable maker Nexans plunged 16.03 percent after a profit warning.



Electric utility Engie dropped 4.81 percent. The company expects to record a 250 million-euro ($290.1 million) hit in its 2018 earnings due to unscheduled outages at its Belgian nuclear reactors.



In London, CYBG lost 1.05 percent after it agreed to buy Virgin Money for £1.7 billion. Shares of mid-sized bank Virgin Money dropped 2 percent.



Indivior jumped 1.61 percent. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has granted the Group a temporary restraining order that compels India's Dr. Reddy's to immediately cease its launch activities related to SUBOXONE Film.



Novartis fell 2.49 percent in Zurich after announcing 14-month results from the pivotal JULIET clinical trial.



Industrial company Metso Corp dropped 1.23 percent in Helsinki despite winning two valve orders totaling 8,200 valves from major pulp and paper customers in China.



Norwegian Air Shuttle surged 10.13 percent in Oslo after Lufthansa said it was in contact with the Norwegian carrier over a possible combination.



British households' financial pressures intensified slightly in June, largely reflecting greater living costs, results of a survey by IHS Markit and market research company Ipsos Mori revealed Monday. The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index, or HFI, dropped to 43.4 in June from May's 25-month peak of 44.9.



The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was up 0.4 percent on month in June, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday. That followed the 0.8 percent increase in May.



Partly reflecting sharply elevated lumber prices, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Monday unexpectedly showing a deterioration in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of June.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dipped to 68 in June from 70 in May. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.



