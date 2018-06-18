

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



Octopus Aim VCT plc



Together 'the Companies'



18 June 2018



Intention to Launch a New Fundraising



The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new combined offer for subscription to raise funds in the near future. It is anticipated that an Offer document containing further details will be sent to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.



Suzanna Waterhouse Company Secretary 020 3142 4957



