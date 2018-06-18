Upon request by the issuer, long name for following Exchange Traded Notes issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of June 19, 2018. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Current New ---------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BW6PW286 BEAR SPGSHGP X10 AVA 1 BEAR KOPPAR X10 AVA ---------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BW6PW393 BULL SPGSHGP X10 AVA 1 BULL KOPPAR X10 AVA ---------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5T9405 MINI L MONSTERBEVERAGE AVA 1 MINI L MONSTER AVA 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5T9C86 MINI S MONSTERBEVERAGE AVA 1 MINI S MONSTER AVA 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Please see attached documents for instrument identifiers. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683456