The Claranova group (Paris:CLA) announces its presence at the Berenberg Pan-European Discovery Conference on June 21 and 22

After Italy, Portugal and Spain, France will host the 4th edition of this exclusive conference, inspired by conversations with London-based American institutions looking for new companies to invest in.

For this event, Berenberg selects 25 mid caps (capitalization of less than EUR 1 bn) to present their business to the world's 25 leading Mid Cap investors. This new edition will bring together prominent institutions such as Fidelity, Threadneedle, Invesco, Capital, Henderson and JP Morgan.

Claranova has captured the attention of the Berenberg team, confirming the quality of its fundamentals, the credibility of its development strategy and actractivity of its share. On this occasion, Sébastien Martin, Chief Financial Officer, will present the Group to new international investors, extending Claranova's reputation beyond our borders.

Berenberg has over 130 research analysts across more than 30 sectors, with 27 analysts alone dedicated to Mid Caps. Berenberg monitors some 800 European companies, including over 300 with a market capitalization of less than EUR 3bn.

Next Claranova group event:

Annual revenue 2017-2018: August 8, 2018

About Claranova:

A global Internet and mobile player, Claranova is one of the few French companies in this sector to post sales of over EUR 130 million, more than half of which is generated in the United States. Claranova focuses its strategy on three areas of business digital printing through the Group's PlanetArt division, management of the Internet of Things (IoT) via the myDevices division and e-commerce through the Avanquest division:

PlanetArt: A world leader in mobile printing, specifically via the FreePrints offer the cheapest and simplest way to print photos from a smartphone FreePrints is already a must-have for several million customers, a figure that has grown every year since its launch;

myDevices: A global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management enabling major corporations from different business sectors to quickly develop and roll out IoT solutions for their customers;

Avanquest: the Group's legacy activity covering the distribution ot third-party software, a business that is shifting towards the monetisation of Internet traffic.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

