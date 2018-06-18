Cloudian wins Cloud Company of the Year at the 2018 UK Storage Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LONDON, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian, the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced that it has been awarded "Cloud Company of the Year 2018" at the UK Storage Awards. The win, which builds on its win as "Enterprise Hybrid Storage Product of the Year" at the 2017 ceremony, comes as Cloudian achieves record-breaking year-on-year success and growth across EMEA.

The Storage Awards mark one of the biggest award nights in the storage industry, recognising IT's most innovative leaders and rewarding those that make significant contributions to the industry. Attended by global companies of all sizes, the ceremony took place at The Tower Hotel in London. Peers, partners and clients took part in a round of voting to select the deserving winners - with a record number of votes cast. This year, Cloudian walked away as "Cloud Company of the Year 2018," awarded for its innovative contributions to the cloud computing world.

Throughout 2018 Cloudian has achieved a number of milestones, including its acquisition of Italian company Infinity Storage, a pioneer in software-defined file storage. It has also doubled its engineering staff at that location; secured a $125 million funding commitment; opened a new EMEA headquarters; and gained 28 new EMEA customers in six months. The accolade of "Cloud Company of the Year 2018" reinforces the company's success and efforts in addressing the growing demand across EMEA for scale-out storage solutions.

"It's such an honour to be recipients of the 'Cloud Company of the Year 2018' award at the Storage Awards, recognising the entire company for its hard work and dedication over the past year," said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. "Our team works tirelessly in driving our products, HyperStore and HyperFile, and that's why it's becoming the chosen product for organisations across the globe as their principle storage solution. We are thankful to both the organisers at the Storage Awards and everyone who took the time to vote for us."

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with an infinitely scalable platform that consolidates, manages and protects enterprise data. Cloudian data management solutions bring cloud technology and economics to the data centre with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools, and the industry's most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today, while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow.

Join us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudian-inc), follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage (https://twitter.com/CloudianStorage)) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cloudian.cloudstorage/?fref=ts), or visit us at www.cloudian.com (http://www.cloudian.com/).

Media Contact:

Emily Gallagher

Touchdown PR

Cloudian@touchdownpr.com (mailto:Cloudian@touchdownpr.com)

+44 (0)1252 717040

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cloudian via Globenewswire

