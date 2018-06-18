ProLung, Inc.: ProLung Recognized with "2018's Most Innovative Predictive Analytics Award" by Corporate Vision

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2018 / Corporate Vision announced that ProLung, Inc. ("ProLung" or the "Company") is their "2018's Most Innovative Predictive Analytics Award - USA" winner.

Andy Robertson, Chief Marketing Officer of ProLung® stated, "Earning this innovation award is further validation of ProLung's noble mission to 'make a difference in time' for lung cancer patients who often wait months and years not knowing if their suspicious or indeterminate pulmonary nodule is cancerous. Our patented predictive analytics platform is designed to give lung cancer patients and their medical team the 'power of knowing now' with a single, easy to interpret risk score that can dramatically shrink the status quo of extended uncertainty to a single day. On behalf of the entire ProLung Team, we are incredibly gratified to receive this award, and two other awards earlier this year, recognizing our mission and elegant solution."

About ProLung, Inc.

ProLung is the world leader in innovative predictive analytics technology and non-invasive tests for the risk stratification of indeterminate pulmonary nodules in the lung. ProLung's mission is to make a difference in time for lung cancer patients. The Company develops, tests, and commercializes solutions which are designed to accelerate the time to diagnosis and expand the therapeutic window for lung cancer patients. ProLung's predictive analytics platform for lung cancer risk stratification is approved for sale in the European Economic Area (CE0120) and investigational use in the USA.

About Corporate Vision

The annual Excellence Awards are hand-picked by CV Magazine's dedicated in-house research team and based purely on the comprehensive analysis of both qualitative and quantitative research during the past few months. This proven approach ensures that we award based on merit, not popularity and recognize the very best in business from sole professionals and single office firms to international conglomerates. We award those that are succeeding in their endeavors, innovating, growing and improving.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the Company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the Company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

