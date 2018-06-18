

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Democrats in remarks on Monday, blaming the party's lawmakers for a policy that has seen nearly 2,000 children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks.



In remarks from the White House, Trump blamed Democratic obstruction for the problems at the border, claiming they are unwilling to negotiate on immigration legislation.



'We cannot get them even to the negotiating table. And I say it's, very strongly, the Democrats' fault,' Trump said. 'They're really obstructionist. And they are obstructing.'



'We want safety and we want security for our country,' he added. 'If the Democrats would sit down, instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly.'



The comments from Trump come even though the family separations have widely been attributed to his administration's zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants.



Trump appeared to be standing by the policy announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April, declaring the U.S. will not be a 'migrant camp' or a 'refugee holding facility.'



'You look at what's happening in Europe. You look at what's happening in other places,' Trump said. 'We can't allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch.'



The remarks by Trump come as the family separations have drawn widespread criticism, including from some leading Republicans.



Despite the criticism, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen refused to apologize for the controversial policy.



'We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do,' Nielsen said during a speech in New Orleans.



'Illegal actions have and must have consequences,' she added. 'No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards.'



Nielsen claimed some illegal immigrants are fraudulently using children to pose as family units to gain entry to the country.



'We do not have the luxury of pretending that all individuals coming to this country as a family unit are, in fact, a family,' Nielsen said.



The House is expected to vote on two separate immigration bills this week, although Trump has indicated he will not sign a compromise bill negotiated by centrist and conservative Republicans.



Trump's opposition to the compromise bill comes even though the legislation purportedly addresses the 'four pillars' the president previously outlined, including providing funding for his proposed border wall.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



