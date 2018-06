SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply last Friday, shares of Chevron (CVX) are regaining some ground during trading on Monday. Chevron is currently up by 1.3 percent after slumping by 2 percent in the previous session.



The rebound by Chevron comes after Raymond James upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Market Perform.



