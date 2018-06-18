American Resources Corporation Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2018 / American Resources Corporation (OTCQB: AREC) is pleased to announce they have been approved and are currently trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing companies that meet certain eligibility requirements and must be current in their financial reporting while satisfying an annual verification and management certification process.

"Qualifying for the OTCQB at this point is an important step for us as it signals our commitment to grow the company to create shareholder value," stated Kirk P. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation. "We look forward to providing our shareholders with the best marketplace for our shares to trade as we continue to execute on our growth objectives."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is engaged in diversified energy services including mining, processing and logistics, with a primary focus on traditional energy sources such as coal and oil and gas. American Resources Corporation plans to expand its business by continuing to develop its currently leased properties and further expanding its processing and logistics business, and through the pursuit of strategic acquisitions.

Contact

Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation