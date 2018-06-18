LiDAR-based system offers surveillance automation and real-time people detection, tracking and classification

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a global leader in the design and development of solid state LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced that it will be demonstrating its LiDAR-based security system at multiple booths during IFSEC International, Europe's premier security trade show. This year's conference will take place June 19-21, 2018 in London, UK.

Quanergy's security system, Qortex for Security, is an innovative, LiDAR-based 3D perimeter fencing and intrusion detection system. An integrated hardware and software platform, this intelligent security solution combines Quanergy's M8 mechanical LiDAR sensor with its proprietary Qortex perception software. The platform is fully integrated into existing VMS (Video Management System) and PSIM (Physical Security Information Management) infrastructure and offers surveillance automation with real-time people detection, tracking and classification.

"Qortex for Security is a prime example of the many benefits that LiDAR hardware and software can provide for the security industry," said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO of Quanergy. "As the need for smarter, more efficient, and more effective security grows, LiDAR's potential to integrate with other technologies to provide innovative, cost-effective comprehensive security solutions will make it an invaluable resource for companies, governments, and landowners."

Quanergy's systems will be demonstrated in multiple IFSEC booths:

Milestone (booth C340): Milestone will be using Quanergy sensors to demonstrate Multi-LiDAR Fusion and automated PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera tracking within the Milestone XProtect VMS environment. The demo will showcase Qortex for Security's people detection and tracking abilities within the XProtect environment represented in alarm manager.

CNL (booth C340): CNL Software will also be in the Milestone booth as part of Milestone's ecosystem partner program. CNL will demonstrate its enhanced PSIM features, which include a live integration with Quanergy's LiDAR systems.

Oprema (booth C220): Oprema's booth will be streaming a live feed of a Qortex for Security system overlooking Oprema's secure delivery yard and surrounding car park area. The virtual simulation will demonstrate to viewers what the Qortex system is capable of in a realistic security environment.

Genetec (booth C200): Genetec's booth will feature a video demo of the integration of Quanergy's Qortex plugin for the Genetec VMS system (Version 5.7).

Quanergy announced the release of the Qortex platform in January 2018. The proprietary software framework incorporates machine vision, deep learning and 3D AI-based algorithms to perform key functions such as object detection, tracking and classification. Quanergy's software solutions utilize building blocks from the Qortex framework to create software application bundles, including Qortex for Security, which are optimized for the target application. Other Qortex application bundles include Qortex for Automotive and Qortex for Industrial Automation.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, tracking and classification. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

