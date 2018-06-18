sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,82 Euro		+0,066
+2,40 %
WKN: A0J2XW ISIN: GB00B15FWH70 Ticker-Symbol: DQ6 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,80
2,904
18.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC
CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC30,64-0,03 %
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC2,82+2,40 %
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC6,54-0,61 %