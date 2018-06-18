Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2018) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Woodstock Biomed Inc. ("Woodstock").

Woodstock owns a late-stage ACMPR greenhouse production complex in Pelham, Ontario (the "Property"). The Property features a 350,000 sq. ft. facility, which Leviathan will transform into a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation centre. Conversion construction on the first phase, which includes 164,000 sq. ft. is currently in progress. In this first phase of operations, Health Canada has approved a total annual production capacity of 20,000 kg.

The total transaction value is $15,750,000, paid by $750,000 in cash and the remainder in Leviathan common shares, as further described in the Company's press release dated May 24, 2018. In addition, at the closing of the Transaction, Leviathan advanced $1,250,000 as a loan to Woodstock used to pay existing liabilities other than mortgages on the Property.

"I am tremendously excited to be part of the Leviathan family," stated Renny Bidinot, CEO Woodstock Biomed. "Woodstock is ideally suited to be a top-tier cannabis cultivation centre and greatly enhances Leviathan's strategic goal of being a leader in the cannabis sector."

Leviathan is also pleased to announce that Jayne Beckwith has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Chris Carmichael as Chief Financial Officer effective June 14, 2018.

The Leviathan Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Carmichael for his commitment and service to the Company.

About Leviathan Cannabis

Leviathan plans on executing a series of strategic acquisitions that extend across all vertical markets both here in Canada and internationally, to support the Company's proprietary brand strategy. This global reach positions the Company to be a leading multi-jurisdictional medical and recreational cannabis enterprise - one that brings together the best cannabis products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. In addition to the acquisition of Woodstock Biomed Inc., the Leviathan portfolio includes Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a cannabis focused, marketing services agency and the Company's fully owned subsidiary.

