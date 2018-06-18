First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital Corp's $Weed Cryptocurrency In Competition With Dennis Rodman's Potcoin; Invites Potcoin And Cannabis Companies To Join Cannabloq: Launches Goname.Me

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2018 / First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC PINK:BITCF), a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and developer of Blockchain technologies, invites PotCoin, other marijuana related cryptocurrency projects and cannabis related companies to join CANNABLOQ. This invitation includes the possibility of entering into exchange agreements with BITCF in order to swap out WEED coins for those other weed related cryptocurrencies and company shares similar to the exchange of Perkscoins (COIN:PCT) from CANNASOS and $SING shares from SinglePoint. With the recent completion of the Perkscoin's ICO, PCT began trading on the following crypto exchange https://crex24.com/exchange/PCT-BTC and will soon be added to BITCF's www.Altcoinmarketcap.com:

Dennis Rodman recently visited Singapore promoting his PotCoin and the North Korean Summit between two of his personal friends for which he has certainly been a brave and positive influence towards what appears to be a peaceful resolution to a serious nuclear worldwide threat.

We believe that of the many pot related coins already minted, by various organisations, that our WEED currency stands the greatest chance of success based on several factors some of which are the facts that BITCF is the first public company in the Bitcoin and Blockchain space as well as the fact that WEED coin runs on the Bitcoin Blockchain in the same way as Tether (COIN:USDT) the world's second most actively traded crypto currency with more than 3 billion US$ dollars in daily trading volume.

WEED (COIN:WEED) trades on the New Zealand Cryptocurrency Exchange as does PotCoin (COIN:POT): https://www.cryptopia.co.nz/Exchange/?market=WEED_BTC

CANNABLOQ.com is being designed to serve as a consortium to the cannabis industries and members can expect many befits of joining, the first of which is the ability to swap out cannabis related coins and shares of public companies for WEED tokens running on the Bitcoin Blockchain.

Further research about WEED coin please see: www.weedcurrency.com

New Division -Go Name Me -Launched

First Bitcoin has launched a new division that specializes in providing domain registration services to the blockchain and gaming industries via www.goname.me where we also offer Web Hosting, SSL, Security, Email Accounts, Marketing and Website Building tools. BITCF will soon launch a CrowdSale token event in order to further capitalize on these new services. One of the first domains that was registered on www.GoName.Me was new domain called Moshiachcoin.com

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC PINK: BITCF) (COIN: BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and BlockChain-centered Company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and BlockChain technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

