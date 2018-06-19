

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Tesla Model S owned by British TV director Michael Morris caught fire in California last week. The incident is being investigated by the luxury electric car maker.



Morris' wife, actress Mary McCormack, posted a video on Twitter that shows other drivers flagging down Morris to alert him of fire. The cellphone video shows flames shooting out of the electric vehicle.



'This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident, out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren't in the car with him,' McCormack tweeted along with the video.



According to local authorities, the fire could have started due to a faulty battery, but Tesla says it's still too early to know exactly what happened.



In a statement Tesla said, 'Our initial investigation shows that the cabin of the vehicle was totally unaffected by the fire due to our battery architecture, which is designed to protect the cabin in the very rare event that a battery fire occurs.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX