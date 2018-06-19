Vymo Named 'Cool Vendor' in CRM Sales for 2018, by Gartner

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vymo's AI-enabled personal assistant detects sales activities automatically and predicts next-best actions based on data.

Vymo has been included in Gartner's 2018 'Cool Vendors', listing in CRM Sales, composed by Ilona Hansen, Adnan Zijadic and Tad Travis (https://www.gartner.com/doc/3871881/cool-vendors-crm-sales).

Vymo helps organizations,

collect rich contextual sales data

correlate sales activities to outcomes, and

coach salespeople to achieve more

Vymo has proven revenue impact of 3-10% by improving key sales productivity metrics, such as conversion percentage, turnaround time, and sales activities per opportunity. It is used by over 75,000 sales people across U.S., Middle East & Asia with Daily Active Usage exceeding 85%. Vymo is rated 4.5 on Capterra (a Gartner company).

"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner for the second year in a row, especially in a space that we pioneered," commented Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo. "We see it as industry validation that CRM systems standalone aren't equipped to help organizations. Sales teams need Vymo to succeed in their digital transformation effort to transcend this era of disruption."

Why Vymo is 'Cool'

Gartner had earlier identified algorithmic sales automation with predictive analytics and artificial intelligence as the third wave of Sales Automation. Vymo was reviewed in what Gartner terms the Mobile Sales Productivity space under 'Sales Enablement', last year.

Vymo has been successfully deployed in over 50 large Global Enterprises such as Abu Dhabi Finance, Aegon Life, Allianz, AXA, Axis Bank, Future Generali, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Liberty Mutual, SBI Life, and Yes Bank.

Who Should Care?

According to Gartner, Vymo should be of interest to application leaders supporting CRM Technologies and sales organizations (such as field sales and telesales) that need to make a step change in sales productivity.

Vymo has been successful across multiple channels in banking, insurance, financial services and pharma industries, and works with or without a CRM solution.

Recently, Vymo announced its expansion in APAC with the hiring of Anurag Srivastava, former Head of Financial Services at Kofax, as VP - APAC.

About Vymo

Vymo is an Intelligent Personal Assistant for Sales teams. It is funded by Sequoia Capital and recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales.

