

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for the Dragon Boat Festival, the China stock market has moved lower in three straight trading days, surrendering almost 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,020-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losses on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests initial weakness, although bargain hunting and a bump in crude oil prices may lift stocks as the day progresses. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the securities were mitigated by support from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index fell 22.26 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 3,021.90 after trading between 3,008.73 and 3,048.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 30.24 points or 1.8 percent to end at 1,691.65.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.42 percent, while China Construction Bank spiked 1.69 percent, China Merchants Bank advanced 1.30 percent, Bank of China collected 0.54 percent, China Life added 0.45 percent, Ping An Insurance picked up 0.29 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.46 percent, PetroChina perked 0.13 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 1.05 percent, China Vanke surged 2.27 percent and CITIC Securities skidded 1.29 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks opened lower on Monday. They moved off the lows as the day progressed but still ended mostly in the red.



The Dow fell 103.01 points or 0.41 percent to 24,987.47, while the NASDAQ added 0.65 points or 0.01 percent to 7,747.02 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.91 points or 0.21 percent to 2,773.75.



The weakness on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about a global trade war after the U.S. and China announced plans to impose tariffs on billions of dollars in imported goods. Traders have expressed concerns the new tariffs could negatively affect global economic growth.



In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders noted an unexpected deterioration in homebuilder confidence in June.



Crude oil futures rebounded Monday as traders took advantage of steep recent losses. July West Texas Intermediate crude added 79 cents or 1.2 percent to settle at $65.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



