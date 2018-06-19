

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) sued Xerox Corp. (XRX) for breach of contract and estimated damages of more than $1 billion after the printer and copier company walked away from a planned merger earlier this year.



Xerox reached a truce with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason last month to terminate the deal it had in place with Fujifilm, but it is still fighting with Fujifilm over the soured merger the pair sought to prevent.



Fujifilm's federal lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, alleges Xerox unlawfully terminated an agreement to combine with Fuji Xerox, a joint venture between the two companies, due to pressure from Messrs. Icahn and Deason, who argued the deal undervalued Xerox.



Japan-based Fujifilm said by settling with the activists, Xerox prevented other shareholders from having a say on the deal. 'It is inconsistent with shareholder democracy to allow Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, minority shareholders with only 15% of Xerox's shares, to dictate the fate of Xerox,' Fujifilm said in a statement.



Xerox said in a statement it remains 'extremely confident' its actions were valid. 'Xerox will vigorously defend its decision and pursue any and all remedies available to Xerox arising from Fujifilm's mismanagement and misconduct,' the company said.



