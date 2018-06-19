

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is expected to announce a restructuring of its wealth management business, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The bank is planning to combine two large divisions within the business, known internally as Wealth Brokerage Services and Private Client Group, the report said. Both are brokerages serving mass affluent customers. The private client group has about 9,500 brokers who work out of Wells Fargo's brokerage offices, and Wealth Brokerage Services has around 3,400 brokers who work out of retail bank branches.



A Wells Fargo spokeswoman reportedly said the bank's 'Wealth and Investment Management group is reimagining our business to become more efficient' but 'no final decisions have been made.' She added that the bank will continue to serve wealth and investment management clients across several channels.



The bank is expected to share some information about the changes this week in an internal memo to some employees, a person familiar with the matter said. It may share more details on Thursday, when Jon Weiss, the head of Wells Fargo's wealth and investment management unit, is scheduled to host an internal town hall. The changes aren't expected to affect clients, the report said.



