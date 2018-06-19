Thailand Government Pension Fund joins the fast-growing family of Ipreo's iLEVEL clients in Asia

Ipreo welcomes Thailand's largest state pension fund to its growing client base in the Asia-Pacific region

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, announced today that the Thailand Government Pension Fund (GPF) has selected the iLEVEL platform to monitor, analyze and report on their private market investments. iLEVEL is the premier cloud platform of choice for hundreds of private market investors globally to control and leverage their data to enhance the entire investment lifecycle - including portfolio management, reporting, analytics, compliance, and valuation.

"Our priority is to achieve long-term returns within an appropriate risk framework while adopting and encouraging corporate governance and best practices in the investment community," said Vitai Ratanakorn, Secretary General. "Using iLEVEL to collect and monitor data such as cash flows and investments for our private market portfolio enables us to support our deep commitment to transparency and efficiency."

The private markets division of GPF selected Ipreo as their technology partner after conducting a competitive RFP process, citing the firm's reputation and experience in the private markets as a key factor in the decision.

"We are thrilled to welcome GPF to the Ipreo family of clients," said Kevin Black, EVP and Head of Ipreo's Private Capital Markets (PCM) division. "They are a true regional leader, and epitomize the thought-leading organizations joining us in our mission to positively transform the private markets through technology and data."

In 2017, Ipreo PCM more than doubled its client base in the Asia Pacific and this growth is accelerating even faster thus far in 2018.

For more information about Ipreo's Private Capital Markets division in Asia Pacific, please contact PCM-info@ipreo.com.

About Ipreo

Ipreo is a leading global provider of financial services technology, data, and analytical services, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process including sell-side professionals, finance officers at private and public companies, institutional investors, and asset managers. Ipreo's Private Capital Markets' solutions are the premier choice for the private capital industry to address growing pressures for transparency and regulatory compliance. Our full range of products offers solutions for portfolio assessment, valuations, investor reporting, operating metrics, or investment performance. Ipreo has nearly 2000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. Learn more at ipreo.com/private-markets/