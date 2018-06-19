

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Tuesday from the previous session following the mixed cues from Wall Street and on a stronger safe-haven yen after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 79.57 points or 0.35 percent to 22,600.76, off a low of 22,553.24 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is advancing 0.7 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.5 percent and Canon is rising 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding almost 1 percent, while Honda is losing 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent.



Fujifilm Holdings has sued Xerox on Monday for more than $1 billion after the printer and copier company called off a proposed merger of the two companies in May. Shares of Fujifilm are declining 0.5 percent.



Tokio Marine Holdings will acquire Insurance Australia Group's Thailand and Indonesian units for about A$525 million. The company's shares are adding 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is adding almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Kubota Corp. and JXTG Holdings are rising more than 3 percent each, while Showa Shell Sekiyu is gaining almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Kao Corp is losing more than 3 percent, while Taiheiyo Cement, NTT Data and Nichieri Corp. are declining more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday amid lingering concerns about a global trade war after the U.S. and China announced plans to impose tariffs on billions of dollars-worth of imported goods. The Dow closed lower for the fifth consecutive session, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to close just above the unchanged line.



While the Nasdaq inched up 0.65 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,747.02, the Dow fell 103.01 points or 0.4 percent to 24,987.47 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.79 points or 0.2 percent to 2,773.87.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Monday as traders took advantage of steep recent losses. July West Texas Intermediate crude added $0.79 or 1.2 percent to settle at $65.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



