

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. affiliate PSA Airlines expects more flight cancellations on Tuesday after scrubbing about 400 flights over the weekend as the regional carrier moves into its sixth day of problems with its crew-scheduling system.



The technology issue arose on June 14 and has affected nearly 1,100 PSA flights to date, mainly in Charlotte, North Carolina, American spokeswoman Katie Cody said Monday. A few PSA flights at Philadelphia and Washington Reagan National airports have also been affected. PSA, a wholly owned subsidiary of American, is also likely to operate less than its full schedule on Wednesday, she said.



