Eagle cable on target to land in 2020, connecting into 'IDC-5', India's newest and largest data center, delivering latest technology to meet growing Cloud infrastructure and capacity demands from global enterprises and OTTs

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCOM), today announced new milestones in its 'Cloud Fiber' initiative, with the confirmation of its India Landing and completion of IDC-5, India's largest Data Center, in preparation for the new Eagle Subsea Network, which is on target to land in India in 2020.

"When Eagle lands in two years, it will be connected to the world's largest cloud operators inside India's newest and largest data center," said Bill Barney, CEO of RCOM, and Chairman CEO of GCX. "We are delighted to have completed IDC-5 in time to make it an anchor on the world's 'Cloud Fiber initiative' which will play a pivotal role in the hyper growth of technology expansion across the Emerging Markets Corridor."

The new IDC-5 Data Center, located at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Mumbai, has the capacity of 40MW over its almost 450,000 square feet built-up area and 6,000-rack capacity. IDC-5 is a Green Data Center and IGBC pre-certified for Gold rating. With a best-in-class design, IDC-5 has a separate utility block for high-voltage equipment and DG sets. It is a purpose-built facility with robust floor loading of 1,200 Kg/Sq m and designed for Earthquake Seismic Zone 4.

"India has a key strategic location in the global submarine cable network. New cables extending to the East and West from India will help to accommodate surging capacity demand and enhance network resiliency," said Alan Mauldin, Research Director, TeleGeography.

The Eagle express cable system, when it lands in Mumbai, will drive 120Tbps of capacity towards Hong Kong and 120Tbps towards Europe. The new network will be based on state-of-the-art 100G technology using next generation Coherent Submarine Fiber. The company plans to announce the Hong Kong and European landing points in the next 60 to 90 days.

