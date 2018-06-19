Statkraft AS: Severin Roald new Senior Vice President of Communication and Public Affairs in Statkraft

(Oslo, 19 June 2018) Severin Roald (42) has been appointed new Senior Vice President of Communication and Public Affairs in Statkraft. He is currently SVP, Head of Group Communication in Telenor Group.

- I am very pleased that Severin Roald has accepted the position as SVP Communication and Public Affairs in Statkraft. This is a very important area for us and Severin has broad and international experience in strategic communication and leadership in complex organisations, says Jon Vatnaland, EVP Corporate Staff.

Roald has extensive communications management experience from senior positions in both Telia Norway and Aker Solutions, before Telenor. In addition, Roald has more than 10 years of service as advisor in the PR industry, including Burson-Marsteller in Norway and Middle East, where he was Country Manager for Qatar. Roald holds a Master of Arts in Communication Management from Australia.

- Statkraft is the largest generator of renewable energy in Europe and the demand for pure energy creates significant opportunities for further growth. I am looking forward to heading the Communication and Public Affairs unit; building good teams and competence, and helping Statkraft strengthen its position in Norway and internationally, says Severin Roald.

The position as SVP Communication and Public Affairs is new, and Roald will assume the position from 1 January 2019 after ending a period of paternity leave.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3400 employees in 16 countries.

