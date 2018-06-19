Changes to Telenor Group's Executive Management and new CEOs in Thailand and Myanmar

Telenor Group today announced management changes in Asia, in addition to changes in the Group staff functions.

"Being able to utilise expertise and hands-on experience across markets is among the great advantages of having strong positions in both Scandinavia and Asia. We rely on managers and experts who dare to step out of their comfort zone and take on challenges where they can learn and develop. I'm pleased to announce a set of changes that will make us stronger for the future and enable us to continue to deliver what matters most for our customers," said Sigve Brekke, President & CEO of Telenor Group.

Management changes in Asia

The Board of Directors of dtac has appointed Alexandra Reich as new CEO, replacing Lars Åke Norling who has already accepted a position outside Telenor Group. Reich joined Telenor Group in November 2016, and currently serves as CEO of Telenor Hungary and Head of Telenor Group's Central Eastern Europe cluster. She will take the helm of dtac prior to the end of the current CEO's tenure.

Sharad Mehrotra has been appointed CEO of Telenor Myanmar. Mehrotra joined Telenor in 2008 and has served in senior management positions in India and Myanmar, most recently as CEO of Telenor India. Mehrotra replaces Lars Erik Tellmann, who has been appointed to a senior position in Telenor's Emerging Asia cluster supporting management, partnerships and business development of the cluster. The change is effective 1 August 2018.

Albern Murty, the CEO of Digi in Malaysia, will join Telenor Group's Executive Management team as responsible for the Developed Asia cluster. Murty will retain his CEO position in Digi and oversee Telenor's operations in Thailand and Malaysia, effective 1 August 2018.

Strengthening ownership capabilities at Group

Wenche Agerup, currently Head of Corporate Affairs and member of Telenor Group's Executive Management, will head up a new unit, Group Holdings, which will be responsible for strengthening the follow-up and development of Telenor's investments in digital growth areas, telco-adjacent businesses and other areas like real estate and global wholesale. Agerup will enter her new role from 1 July 2018. The process to find a new Head of Corporate Affairs is ongoing. In the interim, Håkon Bruaset Kjøl, SVP and Head of Public and Regulatory Affairs will act in the role.

Telenor Group's Financial Services and Health sector operations, active in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar, will change reporting lines to the Emerging Asia cluster.

Changes in the Corporate Affairs function

Siri Birgitte Bang Berge, currently Head of Group Legal, has been appointed General Counsel with immediate effect. She will report directly to the President & CEO.

Severin Roald, who has served as SVP and Head of Group Communications since 2015, has accepted a position outside Telenor. The process to find his replacement is ongoing.





