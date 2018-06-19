Phoenix Integration and No Magic Continue Long-Standing Collaboration

Phoenix Integration and No Magic products work together to reduce system development time and cost.

BLACKSBURG, Virginia, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a productive partnership, Phoenix Integration attended the No Magic World Symposium on May 20-23, 2018. Symposium attendees learned how Phoenix Integration's ModelCenter and No Magic's MagicDraw / Cameo products work together to help engineers significantly reduce system development time and cost - thus helping to achieve the promise of Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE). Phoenix Integration also announced that the next version of ModelCenter MBSEPak, version 2.4, will fully support version 19 of No Magic's MagicDraw and Cameo product suites.

A recent example illustrating how Lockheed Martin Space Systems is benefiting from the integrated Phoenix Integration and No Magic solutions can be viewed HERE : https://www.phoenix-int.com/integrated-model-based-systems-engineering-mbse-applied-simulation-osiris-rex-mission-lockheed-martin-space/

According to Phoenix Integration's President and CEO Jane Trenaman, "Phoenix Integration is committed to supporting the MBSE community, and our collaborative relationship with No Magic is an important part of that. We look forward to continuing our work with No Magic to create software tools that help our users design better products and systems."

About Phoenix Integration

Phoenix Integration's ModelCenter is the environment for Model Based Engineering. ModelCenter is a vendor-neutral software framework for creating and automating multi-tool workflows, optimizing product designs, and enabling Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE). It is used by leading organizations worldwide to reduce development costs, improve engineering efficiency, stimulate innovation, and design more competitive products. Successful applications can be found in multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, energy, heavy industry, and shipbuilding.

