Water.io's Internet of Packaging Service Earns It Frost & Sullivan's Prestigious Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Water.io's platform turns CPG products into smart products that can provide valuable data for both the consumer and the brand

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global smart packaging technology market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the Internet of Packaging platform by Water.io with the 2018 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Water.io's innovative sensor-enhanced caps and closures have given rise to the entirely new concept of the Internet of Packaging. By integrating sensors capable of measuring liquids and solids, the company's ground-breaking platform allows consumer packaged goods (CPG) and pharmaceutical brands to interact with the end consumer after they have purchased an item. Businesses can utilize the insights gathered in a multitude of ways to improve their products, brand loyalty, top, and bottom-lines.

"Water.io started off by adding a sensor to disposable water-bottles, and then transformed the water-bottles into smart bottles by fitting the cap with a sensor that can measure the level of liquid remaining to remind people to hydrate," said Nandini Natarajan, Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Water.io's technology can be applied to solids and utilized to remind and replenish a consumer with his vitamins - make sure he takes every day and deliver a new pack when almost done. Thereby enabling the brand to develop a loyal client-base who are happy the brand is assisting them in their well-being."

Through the information presented on the brand dashboard, companies receive alerts to replenish the product at the consumer's site. This way, brands can also offer direct delivery of the item to the consumer, eliminating the need for traditional and online retailers. This ability to provide brands with a wealth of value-added data on the ways in which consumers use their product is a truly unique feature. Furthermore, the platform boasts environmental benefits because refills require less material to produce and are lighter to transport.

Water.io designed its sensors to fit into CPG and pharmaceutical brands' existing caps and closures for simple integration, without affecting the size of the cap. Its business model is to sell or license the cap and closure production while charging for the data and analytics capabilities.

"The data and insights created by the platform are not available from any other product in the market today. Additionally, the platform is built in such a way that the brand does not need to invest in building any technology since it is all integrated into the brand's systems," noted Natarajan. "By generating revenue and working with the largest CPG and pharmaceutical brands in the world despite its relative nascence, Water.io has proved itself a name to be reckoned with in the smart packaging technology market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About the Internet of Packaging by Water.io

Water.io and its Internet of Packaging platform work in collaboration with leading CPG and pharma companies to deliver great experiences to consumers and patients around the globe. The company invests in improving everyday products, the experience of using them and promoting the general well-being of the consumer and the services they can receive. Water.io is building a next-generation CRM system for CPG companies, enabling the latter a first-time direct engagement with their consumers.

Water.io was founded in 2015, and its headquarters are based in Israel.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

