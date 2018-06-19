PrismPlus Releases Puzzle Game "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle" for PlayStation (R) 4 and PlayStation (R) VR in Europe

TOKYO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismPlus Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo's Nakano-ku district, announced the official release of puzzle game "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle" in Europe on June 19 (Tuesday) for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

Product summary (European version)

Title: "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle"

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR (download only)

Genre: Puzzle game

Price: 11.99 euros

Release date: June 19 (Tuesday), 2018



Soundtrack

Title: "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle Original Soundtrack"

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR (download only)

Genre: Game music

Price: 0.99 euro

Release date: June 19 (Tuesday), 2018



What is "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle"?

"Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle" is a sequel to "Rooms: The Main Building," a final nominee in the student division of the Independent Games Festival.



Rooms Series Awards

2006: Korean Indie Games Festival, Grand Prize

2007: Independent Games Festival, Student Finalist

2014: INDIE STREAM AWARD, Best of Art

2015: Korea Games Award, Independent Game Award

2015: Korea Games Award, PC/Console Game Award

Story and gameplay



"Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle" features a mysterious story with "Anne," a young girl trapped in an antique-style mansion who solves a plethora of puzzles made of rooms.

Guide Anne and help her move rooms around like a sliding puzzle while unveiling the mystery. Enjoy the whimsical world and experience a unique gameplay.

©2018 HandMade Game. Published by PrismPlus Co., Ltd.