PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PrismPlus Releases Puzzle Game "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle" for PlayStation (R) 4 and PlayStation (R) VR in Europe

TOKYO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismPlus Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo's Nakano-ku district, announced the official release of puzzle game "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle" in Europe on June 19 (Tuesday) for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

Image download link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/79xQe9c6XMOH2m1y2
Link for the official English trailer: https://youtu.be/AXlrgvXrH8M
(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201806124904-O1-YBAeqar8)

Product summary (European version)
Title: "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle"
Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR (download only)
Genre: Puzzle game
Price: 11.99 euros
Release date: June 19 (Tuesday), 2018

Click here to purchase the game:
https://store.playstation.com/?resolve=EP4678-CUSA11823_00-ROOMS20180506V00

Soundtrack
Title: "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle Original Soundtrack"
Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR (download only)
Genre: Game music
Price: 0.99 euro
Release date: June 19 (Tuesday), 2018

Click here to purchase the soundtrack:
https://store.playstation.com/?resolve=EP4678-CUSA12118_00-ROOMS20180506OST

What is "Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle"?
"Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle" is a sequel to "Rooms: The Main Building," a final nominee in the student division of the Independent Games Festival.

Image download link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/qId0HNW8HwZJBzHD2

Rooms Series Awards

  • 2006: Korean Indie Games Festival, Grand Prize
  • 2007: Independent Games Festival, Student Finalist
  • 2014: INDIE STREAM AWARD, Best of Art
  • 2015: Korea Games Award, Independent Game Award
  • 2015: Korea Games Award, PC/Console Game Award

Story and gameplay

"Rooms: The Unsolvable Puzzle" features a mysterious story with "Anne," a young girl trapped in an antique-style mansion who solves a plethora of puzzles made of rooms.

Image Download link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/SOXdMhoq58TlNQjA3

Guide Anne and help her move rooms around like a sliding puzzle while unveiling the mystery. Enjoy the whimsical world and experience a unique gameplay.

Image Download link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/HkQQegSdoThM90jN2

For more information, please visit:
Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/prismplus_JP
Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prismplusgames/
Official YouTube: https://goo.gl/xCHvFf

©2018 HandMade Game. Published by PrismPlus Co., Ltd.


© 2018 PR Newswire