Warburg Pincus Announces Acquisition of Supplier Assessment Services

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing, today announced that funds affiliated with the firm have acquired Supplier Assessment Services, a leading provider of technology-enabled third party pre-qualification and health and safety accreditation services in the UK, from Capita plc. Supplier Assessment Services includes the Constructionline and Acclaim portfolio of products and services.

Supplier Assessment Services provides mission-critical and high value-add compliance services to public and private sector customers in the construction, facilities management, education and utilities industries, with supply chain risk management becoming an increasingly critical issue in the UK and abroad. Warburg Pincus will work alongside Supplier Assessment Services' ambitious management team to accelerate the growth of the business. To date in 2018, the company has experienced significant progress, fueled in part by the success of its multi-level accreditation products.

John Edmunds, Chief Executive Officer of Supplier Assessment Services, commented, "We are excited to partner with Warburg Pincus in this next chapter. Together, we will focus on enhancing our product offering for our existing customers as well as expanding our customer base in existing and new industry verticals in the global third party risk management space, in which we see significant growth opportunity."

"Supplier Assessment Services' products are vitally important to safety and supply chain risk management," said Adarsh Sarma, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus. "We anticipate that the need for these services will continue to grow as requirements for regulations and standards increase. With its strong track record, deep network and commitment to best-in-class service, Supplier Assessment Services is ideally positioned to provide those solutions to customers."

David Reis, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, said, "We see Supplier Assessment Services as a platform with tremendous potential for expansion within the fast-growing third party risk management industry, both through organic growth and acquisitions. We look forward to partnering with John Edmunds and the management team as they continue to meet the important needs of the sectors they serve."

The transaction is expected to close in July.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $45 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 165 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 17 private equity funds which have invested more than $68 billion in over 825 companies in more than 40 countries.

The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About Supplier Assessment Services

Supplier Assessment Services, which trades as Constructionline, is one of the UK's largest procurement, health & safety accreditation and supply chain risk management services, reducing the annual cost for buyers and suppliers, particularly SMEs, of repeatedly providing pre tender information in the public and private sectors.

About Constructionline

Constructionline is the UK's leading provider of third-party, technology enabled qualification and accreditation services. Constructionline plays a critical role in the Procurement value chain, collecting, assessing and monitoring over 30 million pieces of information, from more than 46,000 suppliers through a PAS 91:2013+A1 2017 aligned question set.

Our objective is to help our members simplify procurement tasks, reduce risk and to keep pace with legislation. We also provide efficiency savings and opportunities to Suppliers working with public and private sector Buyers within the construction industry. We achieve this by providing a single source of accreditation, streamlining procurement procedures and improving the supply chain management processes, reducing risk and helping Suppliers work more easily and efficiently with Buyers.

For more information on Constructionline, please visit www.constructionline.co.uk.

About Acclaim

Acclaim Accreditation, is the SSIP member scheme available to Constructionline and non-Constructionline members.

For more information on Acclaim, please visit www.acclaimaccreditation.co.uk.